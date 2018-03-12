IN PHOTOS: Maine Mendoza's celebrates 23rd birthday with a 'How I Met Your Mother' theme
MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga's Maine Mendoza recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and decided to have some fun with fans, friends, and family with a How I Met Your Mother-themed party on Sunday March 11.
Dressed in a black suit styled by Liz Uy's team, Maine looked so chic especially with some glam makeup by Anthea Bueno and a power updo by RJ dela Cruz that would make Barney Stinson proud.
As shared on her Instagram stories, Yellow umbrellas (Maine is quite the fan, getting in details that only die-hard HIMYM fans would know) and a viewing of the show were part of the event.
Happy Birthday, @mainedcm For three straight years I’ve wished you genuine happiness and peace of mind. I’m adding one more wish to the list this year. As what barney said, “No matter what you do in this life, it’s not legendary unless your friends are there to see it.” No matter where your career takes you, no matter how much you achieve in this life, none of it will ever matter when you are not with the people you love. I pray that you will always be surrounded with family and friends who love and support you always. Cheers to more legendary nights #MaineLegendary23
She also did a surprise number for her fans.
On Twitter, Maine thanked everyone saying she is so grateful to all.
"Tonight was filled with nothing but smiles, laughter and love. Thank you so much SMU for the birthday party! It was.. LEGEND."
Happy birthday Maine! Continue to bring laughter to everyone around you. – Rappler.com