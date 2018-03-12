Pia gives her advice to people waiting for their big break, plus her thoughts on the Bb Pilipinas chances of fan favorites Catriona Gray and Michele Gumabao

Published 8:41 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach turned down a spot on the US version of Celebrity Big Brother to give way for My Perfect You, her first romantic-comedy movie opposite Gerald Anderson.

“Yes I was offered to do [Celebrity] Big Brother also but it was around the time that they were doing My Perfect You so this was a priority,” Pia explained during the press conference for the Cathy Garcia-Molina film on Sunday, March 11.

Pia’s statement was made in response to reporters asking for comments to 2015 Miss Universe 1st runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez joining the said reality series.

On Binibining Pilipinas candidates

Pia called Bb. Pilipinas fan favorites Catriona Gray and Michele Gumabao “very strong candidates” for the crown. In fact, the beauty queen believed it was “just a matter of what title they are going to get.”

“They’re very strong candidates. I know that and I know that they will do very well,” she said.

Having joined Bb. Pilipinas 3 times, Pia noticed that there is definite improvement in this year’s pageant, especially when it comes to the level of exposure the candidates are getting. (READ: Emotional Pia Wurtzbach recalls challenging road to Miss Universe)

“Ang ganda na nung mga swimsuit nila. Ang ganda nung mga photoshoot nila. Nagpo-photo shoot na sila out of town, so natutuwa naman ako na umiikot 'yung mga girls,” she said.

(The swimsuits are pretty. Their photoshoots are so beautiful. They also have photoshoots out of town so I'm really happy that the girls are going around the country.)

Pia, however, hoped that the crowns could get an upgrade this year.

“I guess ‘yung last request ko nalang siguro, hindi naman ako yung masusunod, pero‘yung last na request na lang din ng taong bayan is sana makakita naman tayo ng bagong crowns this year. And when I mean crowns, literally crowns. So, maybe it’s time to upgrade the crowns.”

(I guess the last request, not that I'm the one that will have the final say but the people have been clamoring to see new crowns this year. And when I mean crowns, literally crowsn. So maybe it's time to upgrade the crowns.)

Waiting for the big break

Say what you will about Pia, but the beauty queen knows what she wants and will fight tooth and nail to get it. It took her 3 tries to win the crown and 16 years to land her first big movie. Rather than feel dejected and ashamed, Pia hoped that her journey would serve as an inspiration to others struggling to follow their dreams.

As fame didn’t come easy for Pia, the actress revealed that the experiences, both good and bad, made her even more grateful with every opportunity coming her way.

“I feel like everything is coming to full circle, na parang tama lang naman na hindi ako sumikat dati, tama lang naman na natalo muna ako sa Binibini tapos nanalo ako sa Miss Universe. Parang lahat naman 'yun, everything falls into place naman, and then now, I’m finally able to do this.

(I feel like everything is coming to full circle, like it was just right that i was not famous before, that it was okay I did not win Binibini and then I won Miss Universe. It was like those things, everything falls into place, and then now, I'm finally able to do this.)

“Aminado naman ako na hindi ako marunong umarte noon, na sobrang awkward, saka na talagang hindi ko pa time at hindi talaga ako sumikat, aminado naman ako eh… Okay lang naman na hindi nangyari ‘yun, kasi kung sumikat ako right away hindi ako makakasali sa Binibini at hindi ako magiging Miss Universe, at hindi ako mapupunta dito so lahat naman nag connect-connect.”

(I admit that back then, I did not know how to act, that I was so awkward and that it was not my time yet. Because it I became famous back then, I might have not joined Binibini and won't become Miss Universe and won't be here so everything is really connecting now.)

Pia loved acting so much that when it was announced that she won 1st runner-up in Miss Universe, her immediate thought was this was enough to make her showbiz comeback.

“When tinawag akong 1st runner-up, akala ko 1st runner-up ako… I remember vividly as I was walking back, ang naisip ko talaga, ‘Siguro naman puwede na ko bumalik sa ABS [CBN] nito ‘di ba? First runner-up na rin naman. Okay na ‘to. Malapit na eh.’ ABS [CBN] ‘yung una ko naisip talaga. ‘Mag-aartista ako after nito. Nakita na nila ako sa TV ulit, parang payat na ko, pasok na.’ ‘Yun talaga ‘yung naisip ko, tapos biglang winner pala, sabi ko, ‘Ah okay. One more year.’”

(When I was called 1st runner-up and I thought I was 1st runner-up....I remember vividly as I was walking back, and I thought 'I guess I can go back to ABS[CBN] right? I'm 1st runner-up so I was okay with it.' It was close. It was ABS that I first thought and told myself 'I'll be an actress after. They saw me on TV again and I was thin so it's possible.' That was what I was thinking and suddenly I was the winner, so I said 'Ak okay. One more year.')

Had she not won Miss Universe that year and made a successful return to ABS-CBN soon after, Pia shared that she would still find a way to make her dream of being an actress come true.

“No doubt about it because I’m sure of what I want. This is really what I want to do. This is really what I want to try, and kung nangyari man na hindi ako nabigyan ng interest right away then I will find a way. Ako yung gagawa ng paraan (if it happened that I wasn't given the interest right away, then I will find a way).”

As for her co-actors who are still waiting for that big break, Pia believes it boils down to determination, hardwork, and patience.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen right away. Sometimes life will teach you some good lessons so that kapag dumating na ‘yung moment na 'yun mas mabigyan mo siya ng value (when the moment happens, give some value to it). Mas maappreciate mo siya (You'll appreciate it more). I wish that dun naman sa mga (for those) who make it right away I hope that they don’t take it for granted.”

