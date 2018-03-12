'Tale of the Lost Boys' wins Best Picture

Published 9:49 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Sinag Maynila 2018 Gabi ng Parangal was held on Sunday, March 11 at Conrad Hotel, with the movie Tale of the Lost Boys by Joselito Altarejos winning Best Picture.

The movie also won 3 other awards – Sinag Maynila Box Office Award, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing.

The movie Bomba also went home with 4 awards, with Ralston Jover winning Best Director, Best Actor and Actress awards for Allen Dizon and Angelline Nichole Sanoy, and Best Cinematography for Pipo Domagas.

The Sinag Maynila film festival 2018 will run until March 15 in selected SM cinemas.

The full list:

Best Picture - Tale of the Lost Boys

Best Director - Ralston Jover, Bomba

Best Actor - Allen Dizon, Bomba

Best Actress - Angelline Nichole Sanoy, Bomba

Best Cinematography - Pipo Domagas, Bomba

Best Screenplay - May de los Santos, Tale of the Lost Boys

Best Editing - Diego Marx Dobles, Tale of the Lost Boys

Best Production Design- Batch 1/Richard Somes, El Peste

SM People’s Choice award - El Peste

Box Office award - A Tale of Lost Boys

Best Musical Score - Fergus Kronkite, Melodrama/Random/Melbourne!

Best Sound Scoring - Mikko Quizon, Abomination

Documentary Jury Prize - Journeyman Finds Home: The Simone Rota Story

Best Documentary - Mahal, 2017, Janine Santos

Best Short Film - The Duwende, Odin Fernandez

– Rappler.com