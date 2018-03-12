FULL LIST: Winners of the Sinag Maynila 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Sinag Maynila 2018 Gabi ng Parangal was held on Sunday, March 11 at Conrad Hotel, with the movie Tale of the Lost Boys by Joselito Altarejos winning Best Picture.
The movie also won 3 other awards – Sinag Maynila Box Office Award, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing.
The movie Bomba also went home with 4 awards, with Ralston Jover winning Best Director, Best Actor and Actress awards for Allen Dizon and Angelline Nichole Sanoy, and Best Cinematography for Pipo Domagas.
The Sinag Maynila film festival 2018 will run until March 15 in selected SM cinemas.
The full list:
Best Picture - Tale of the Lost Boys
Best Director - Ralston Jover, Bomba
Best Actor - Allen Dizon, Bomba
Best Actress - Angelline Nichole Sanoy, Bomba
Best Cinematography - Pipo Domagas, Bomba
Best Screenplay - May de los Santos, Tale of the Lost Boys
Best Editing - Diego Marx Dobles, Tale of the Lost Boys
Best Production Design- Batch 1/Richard Somes, El Peste
SM People’s Choice award - El Peste
Box Office award - A Tale of Lost Boys
Best Musical Score - Fergus Kronkite, Melodrama/Random/Melbourne!
Best Sound Scoring - Mikko Quizon, Abomination
Documentary Jury Prize - Journeyman Finds Home: The Simone Rota Story
Best Documentary - Mahal, 2017, Janine Santos
Best Short Film - The Duwende, Odin Fernandez
