Matt and Ross Duffer issue an apology following accusations of verbal abuse from the staff of the show

Published 1:36 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have apologized after reports of verbal abuse against women working in the show surfaced.

In a statement sent to Entertainment Tonight, the brothers said: "We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else.

"We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."

The statement from the brothers came after Peyton Brown, a crew member of the show, said she was not returning for the filming of season 3 due to supposed verbal abuses directed at many of the female staff. While she did not directly say who these "two men in high positions of power” were, many speculated that she was referring to the creators themselves.

On Instagram, she shared: "I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women.

"I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP."

Another staff member, script supervisor Lori Grabowski, also took to Instagram to address the alleged verbal abuse.

"I am one of those women Peyton referenced. It was very real not only to me, but other women on the set that also want to share their story. Peyton Brown witnessed not only my experience, but the similar experiences of others. I don’t know Ms. Brown very well, but what I do know is there is absolutely nothing false about her statement," she said.

Grabowski said that she had no intention of sharing her story but could not help speak out after she saw Brown being accused as a liar.

Netflix, the streaming site that airs Stranger Things, said in a statement that they have already investigated the accusation and found no basis.

"We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.” –Rappler.com