The 9-year-old star is described by director Ava DuVernay as 'a tremendous Filipino actor'

Published 11:54 AM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American actor Deric McCabe is among the cast of A Wrinkle in Time, which includes Hollywood heavyweights like Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

The 9-year-old bested hundreds of other hopefuls when he won the role of Charles Wallace Murry, a kid who, along with his sister Meg, her classmate, and 3 astral travelers, goes on a journey to save their astrophysicist father.

Director Ava DuVernay had only good things to say about the young actor. On Twitter, she described Deric as “a tremendous Filipino actor.”

“I want to know more about the rarely seen representation he embodies,” she said in a tweet sent to Fil-Am actress and dancer Shelby Rabara. “He is [Deric McCabe] and once you meet him in the movie, you won’t forget him.”

In an earlier tweet, she called Deric their “golden boy and incredible discovery.”

“This child has a spirit like no one else,” she said.

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Deric, whose mother Judith is Filipino, said, “I’m proud to be Filipino and to represent them.” – Rappler.com