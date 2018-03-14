Both parties have come to the agreement that the use of 'Bagani' was in good faith

Published 3:25 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After the controversy surrounding on the use of the word "Bagani," ABS-CBN, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Indigenous People communities met on Saturday, March 10 to discuss the matter.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said that they have agreed that the word "Bagani" was not misused.

"After hearing all sides, all parties have come to an understanding that the use of "Bagani" is in good faith. In continuing the use of for the teleserye, all have agreed to be partners in further educating the Filipino audience about Filipino culture and its roots from Indigenous Peoples (IP).

"There are real Baganis among Indigenous Peoples. They are the IP’s warriors who protect entire communities and ancestral domains from external threats and armed intrusions. They are looked up to by IPs as armed vanguards willing to die for communities to thrive and live in peace. They are among the inspirations used by ABS-CBN in coming up with the fantaserye entitled Bagani," the company said.

The network also said that they have been emphasizing that the show is a work of fiction and that they are not disrespecting the culture and beliefs of the indgenous people.

The meeting comes after the show was critcized for allegedly using "Bagani" incorrectly. In a letter by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples to the network, they called them to rectify the portrayal of "Bagani" in the show.

The show also drew flak from netizens who questioned the use of mestizo and mestiza actors in the show. – Rappler.com