Cristalle and husband Justin Pitt will become parents in July

Published 8:27 AM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cristalle Henares Pitt, daughter of cosmetic surgeon Vicki Belo and Atom Henares, confirmed that she's pregnant with husband Justin Pitt's baby.

Cristalle, who heads The Intelligent Skin Care, Inc, maker of Belo Essential, announced her pregnancy on Instagram after Metro Society posted the cover of her and Justin for its March issue. The headline goes, "We're having a baby."

"Finally letting you guys into a secret we've been keeping...by July, we'll be having a baby!" she wrote.

In its post, Metro Society wrote about the couple's love for each other and how Justin realized that Cristalle was the woman he wanted to be with.

“I was thinking about my life without her and compared to what life was like with her in it... It wasn’t a hard decision and in my mind, it became clear, that I’d be lucky to have her as my wife for the rest of my days. She makes me happy, she is inspiring, she’s sweet, all the beautiful qualities you’d want,” he told the magazine.

This will be the couple's first baby after they wed in Italy in 2016. – Rappler.com