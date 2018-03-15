The fashion show's producer did not want Filipino models walking the event's runway

Published 9:09 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Kiana Valenciano, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, and 5 other Filipino models were set to walk the runway at an LA fashion show called “Art Hearts Fashion,” but were turned away on the night of the event.

According to Kiana’s mom and manager Angeli Pangilinan, it was because the organizers said no Filipinos were “allowed to walk on the ramp.”

The Art Hearts Fashion show was held on March 12 at The MacArthur in Los Angeles, California. Elie Madi was one of the designers to be featured in the show, along with two Filipino designers, Resty Lagare and Rocky Gathercole.

In a statement sent to Rappler, Pangilinan said, “All [the models] flew into Los Angeles for the fundraiser from the Middle East and the Philippines.”

She also said Jacob Meir, the owner of For the Stars Fashion House – the “home” of the 3 designers in LA – would not let them continue with the show due to the incident. Instead, he would plan another event for them.

Pangilinan continued: “I believe, however, that everything happens for a reason and that God has better plans for Kiana. In behalf of Manila Genesis and Kiana, Gary [Valenciano] and I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of those who continue to believe in and support her. The local Fil-Am media flocked to the store of Mr. Meir and interviewed the designers, Mr Meir, and Kiana after hearing of the event cancellation."

In a message to Rappler, Arthur Chipman, the executive producer of the official LA Fashion Week (LAFW), clarified that the Art Hearts Fashion event was not part of LA Fashion Week. Art Hearts Fashion takes place from March 12 to 16, while LAFW will be held from March 16 to 19.

“Events took place recently in LA with some designers at another event called 'Art Hearts Fashion Week LA,’ organized by a gentleman named Erik Rosete, [and] because of his poor actions everyone has unfortunately [gotten] confused and pointed the finger to us, which of course we have nothing to do with. In fact, our event does not even start until this weekend," Chipman said.

"Regardless, we are always super supportive [of] models of all shapes, sizes, and colors, and even our team is made up of amazingly talented people from the Philippines. This season we are featuring many talented designers from Manila. The shocking and appalling statements made by Art Hearts Fashion Week organization does not reflect who we are, what we do, and how we represent our city of Los Angeles. We love the Filipino culture, its people, and talented creatives who always inspire us with their work,” he continued.

According to its website, Arts Hearts Fashion was founded in 2011 by Erik Rosete. Their events have also been held in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. It was allegedly Rosete himself who did not want Filipino models on the runway, according to GMA News Online.

Rappler has reached out to Art Hearts Fashion for comment.

Valenciano, Herrell’s reactions

Both Valenciano and Herrell took to Instagram to react to the incident.

Valenciano called the incident “unfortunate and unexpected,” and said that racism still exists today: “I’ve learned so much from this experience and one important lesson is to stand up for what is right, in the right way. You cannot right a wrong with another wrong. I want to remind everyone that the best way to fight hate is with love. If you don’t have anything nice to say, keep your words to yourself because your words have power.”

She continued: “Do not forget that beauty shines from within. You can be the most attractive, most successful person, but if your heart is not in the right place, it will show...what then would you really have achieved?”



Meanwhile, Herrell said one man’s opinion doesn’t reflect on an entire nation’s. “Yes, racism is still an issue and what has happened shouldn’t have happened, but not all people are the same,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have met wonderful people of different race and color in America (including Americans) and this one man will not taint my image of the good people I have met in this country. So for the women and men who want to make a career here please keep that hope and give yourself the chance to make your dreams come true. Filipinos are strong at heart and let’s continue to show that to the world,” she added.

– Rappler.com