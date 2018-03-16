When you have Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano for parents, your one-year-old life can get pretty exciting

Published 4:25 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seve Soriano is about to enter his "terrific twos" (a term used by his optimistic mom) and he's quite the busy baby – at least, as busy as you can be at that age.

He jetted off to Hong Kong with his parents Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano last week, and on March 15, he was the star of his own press event, as he and his parents are the new brand ambassadors for Red Ribbon.

But between trips and events, Seve has quite the relaxed schedule. He wakes up at around 10 am, just in time for brunch – "'Di ba, parang adult? (Right, like an adult?)" his mom interjected – then takes a nap from 12 nn to 2 pm.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, he has a tutor – the same one who teaches Scarlet Snow Belo. The tutor was recommended to Toni and Paul by fellow celebrity parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

"So she comes twice a week and helps him out with colors, shapes, games, and stuff like that," said Paul.

On weekends, he has class, and he attends not just for "fun and games" or for learning about fake news as his dad jokingly suggested, but to improve his social and motor skills.

Sometimes, though, his schedule gets disrupted by a little playtime with Paul.

"There are times when I get home early, I take him outside, we go for a walk around the village, we [go] swimming… I like to play golf so sometimes I take him to the driving range," shared his dad.

I love ma daddy... A post shared by Severiano Elliott (@severianoelliott) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:48am PST

His mom, though good natured, wasn't too happy about it: "'Yan ang delikado 'pag nasa work ako. May mga picture akong nakikita. 'Bakit nagsi-swimming sa club house? Nasaan na 'yung tutor? 'Di ba may tutor siya?'"

(That's the danger when I'm at work. I see pictures. 'Why is he swimming at the club house? Where's his tutor? Doesn't he have tutor?')

After a big day of playing, reading, building Lego structures, and learning, Seve goes to bed at 11 pm or even 12 am, despite his parents' best efforts.

"We tried our best to get him to sleep at 8 pm," said Toni. "It doesn't work. He's just so active."

And when does he find the time to take cute photos for his 700,000 Instagram followers, you might ask? Well, that's all in a day's work for baby Seve. – Rappler.com