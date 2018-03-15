Rolly Quizon, son of Dolphy, dies a week after his brother Dino passed away

Published 8:51 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rolly Quizon, son of the late comedian Dolphy died on Thursday, March 15. He was 59 years old.

Zsa Zsa Padilla, the longtime partner of Dolphy tweeted condolences.

R.I.P. Rolly Quizon — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) March 15, 2018

According to a report from Pep, Rolly was taken to the Capitol Medical Center after he suffered a stroke while at a supermarket last week.

Rolly's death comes after another brother of his, Dino, died last week at the age of 45.

Rolly was part of the show John en Marsha which starred his father and Nida Blanca. He played the older brother of Maricel Soriano. – Rappler.com