The comic book legend is recovering from pneumonia

Published 11:43 AM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel legend Stan Lee will no longer be attending ComicCon Asia 2018. Both Lee's management and the convention's organizers decided to cancel his appearance out of concern for his health.

The 95-year-old revealed at the end of February that he was battling pneumonia.

“Due to Mr. Stan Lee’s health concerns, his management team and ComicCon Asia have mutually decided to cancel his agreed appearance at the forthcoming ComicCon Asia 2018,” ComicCon Asia said in a statement. The convention will be held on March 24 to 25 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

ComicCon Asia said that they will be refunding those who bought Stan Lee activity passes and the Excelsior package.

Those who would like to claim a refund can send their name, email address, mode of payment, and order number to payment@comiccon.asia, or message them on Facebook to inquire.

In February, Lee shared a video to TMZ addressing his fans.

“Had a little bout of pneumonia I’m fighting, but it seems to be getting better,” he said. “But I want you all to know I’m thinking of you. Of course I always think of the fans."

“I hope you’re all doing well. I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm, I miss all the notes, and the photos, and the emails I used to get, and I still get a lot of them. And I want you to know that I still love you all, and I think that Marvel, and Spidey, and I had the best group of fans that any group in the world ever had, and I sure appreciate it,” he said. – Rappler.com