Published 3:34 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation from her followers, Liz Uy finally introduced her baby boy Xavi to the public.

The celebrity stylist's friends and followers were caught off guard when she posted a photo of her cradling her son on Instagram. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Xavi."

Xavi

Liz confirmed that the baby is her son in an interview with Preview Magazine.

"I don't really think only of myself anymore," she said in the interview. "Every time I do anything, I think of Xavi first."

Liz's celebrity friends gave her baby a warm welcome on social media.

In the comments, Anne Curtis said "I miss you, Xavi!" while Georgina Wilson commented, "I love this so much."

Liz hasn't mentioned when her son was born, although some have speculated that her pregnancy was the reason why she couldn't attend Anne's wedding in New Zealand in November 2017. – Rappler.com