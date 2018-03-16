KZ Tandingan performs Lorde's 'Royals' during the episode

Published 11:39 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After making everyone proud in her show debut, KZ Tandingan bid farewell to the other singers from Singer 2018 after she was eliminated during the show's 9th episode.

The episode aired on Friday, March 16. (READ: KZ Tandingan now a regular contender on China’s ‘Singer 2018’)

During the episode, KZ peformed Lorde's "Royals."

According to a report from ABS-CBN, following her elimination from the episode, KZ said: "I will never forget this experience."

"My tears are a mix of happy and sad tears because I'm going to miss all of you. I hope to see you guys again. I love you."

KZ made her debut in the show last February, when she performed "Rolling In the Deep." She also got a chance to meet one of her favorite singers, Jessie J.

In a previous interview, KZ said that she was determined to beat her personal best in the show.

“I always make sure I do something different every week and do something surprising every week. [I] always push myself to do things I’ve never done before, na magugulat pati ‘yung mga tao dito sa Pilipinas na ‘di pa pala nila napapanood sa'kin ([things] that will be surprising even for Filipinos, [things] they haven't seen from me),” she said.

"Yun lang po muna ‘yung iniisip ko eh. Kasi kahit naman matanggal na ako this week or next week, as long as I give the best performance, ‘yun ang maaalala ng tao. So ‘yun po ang importante sa ‘kin.”

(That's all I'm thinking of for now. Because if I'm voted out this week or next week, as long as I give my best performance, that's what people will remember. So that's what's important to me.) – Rappler.com