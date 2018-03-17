Cesar Montano says the Tourism Promotions Board commits to produce one big historical film a year, and that his ultimate dream is to cast a 'Hollywood actor' in a project

Published 3:44 PM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano thinks Bea Alonzo will be a good fit to play the wife of Sultan Kudarat in his upcoming historical movie, Sultan Kudarat: The Unconquered Hero.

In an interview with Cesar at the Cine Turismo event on Thursday, March 15, the actor-director shared that Bea is currently one of their top picks for the role.

“Unang-una, bagay na bagay siya eh. Filipinang-Filipina, magaling na artista. Bea is one of them, na isa sa mga napupusuan na gawing part ng cast (First of al, she's really suited for the role. She's very Filipina, a good actress. Bea is one of those we're thinking of casting.)

When asked if his son, Diego Loyzaga, will also be part of the movie, Cesar said that there are more than enough roles for actors willing to participate in the project.

“Naku maraming role para sa lahat. Hindi lang sa anak ko (There are many roles for everyone. Not just for my son)."

“Everyone is welcome to be part [of it]. Kailangan ko ng tulong ng lahat ng mga kaibigan nating artista (I'll need the help of all our artists) to be part of the cast and directors also.”

In an effort to help promote Philippine tourism through film, TPB, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism (DOT), will produce one big historical film each year, starting with Sultan Kudarat: The Unconquered Hero.

“Every year ang commitment namin ay makagawa ng isang malaking historical film at lagyan din ng casting na foreigner. Lalagyan natin ng Hollywood actor….Ngayon, hindi pa namin ma-identify [‘yung budget] but it should be enough para mabayaran din ‘yung foreign actors. Kasi ako, ultimately ang dream ko malagyan ng casting from Hollywood eh. Tapos distribution doon, bago dumating dito,” Cesar explained.

(Every year, our commitment is to make one historical film and also put a foreigner in the cast. We plan to put a Hollywood actor....Right now, we cannot identify [the budget] but it should be enough to pay the foreign actors. Because for me, my ultimate dream is to put some cast from Hollywood. And then we can distribute it there before here.)

More than strengthening the tourism industry, Cesar believes that historical films play a significant role in reviving nationalism, especially among the youth.

“We have to tell our story kasi {because) we haven’t told our story yet. As a Filipino, ‘yung mga millenials, ‘yung mga kabataan na hindi nila alam ‘yung ating pinanggalingan, kung ano itsura ng Pilipinas, ano ang Pilipinas before,” he said.

(As a Filipino, the millennials, the youth, they don't know our roots, what the Philippines looked like, and what the country was before.)

“Kaya hindi sila proud, ‘yung iba hindi natin masisisi. Hindi sila proud kasi wala naman sila masyadong historyng alam eh (That's why they're not proud and we cannot blame them for that. They're not proud because they don't know about our history). So, we have to tell our history.” – Rappler.com







