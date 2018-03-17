Director Mikhail Red also wins the Most Promising Talent Award for his film 'Neomanila'

Published 10:52 PM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ryza Cenon won the Yakushi Pearl Award (Best Performer) for her role in Mr and Mrs Cruz, at the Osaka Asian Film Festival on Saturday, March 17.

The news was confirmed by Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra on her social media accounts.

Breaking News: Ryza Cenon wins Yakushi Pearl Award for her film Mr. and Mrs. Cruz at Osaka Asian film fest 2018! — Liza Dino-Seguerra (@lizadino) March 17, 2018

Diño-Seguerra also posted the photo of Ryza and director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who are currently in Osaka for the festival.

She also confirmed that director Mikhail Red was awarded the Most Promising Talent Award at the same festival for his film Neomanila.

Cenon is the latest Filipino to win the Yakushi Pearl Award. In 2017, actress Iza Calzado won the same award for the movie Bliss, directed by Jerrold Tarog.

Mr and Mrs Cruz tells the story of Raffy (JC Santos) and Gela (Cenon), both with the surname Cruz, who meet in Palawan. Their story unfolds as they get to know each other after their painful experiences in the past. – Rappler.com