IN PHOTOS: Isabelle Daza, Adrien Semblat's sportsfest-themed baby shower
MANILA, Philippines – As they wait for their baby, Isabelle Daza and Adrien Semblat decided to throw a different type of baby shower – a sportsfest on Saturday, March 17.
The event, which was held at the Manila Polo Club, saw their friends from the showbiz, sports, and business sectors divided into 4 teams, as they participated in different types of sporting events such as jousting, running sprints, planking, and obstacle courses.
Among those who participated were Georgina Wilson and husband Arthur Burnand, Martine Cajucom, Erwan Heussaff, Anne Curtis, Nico Bolzico, Jake Cuenca, Liz Uy, and Ruffa Gutierrez.
Raymond Gutierrez hosted the program.
Isabelle announced in September 2017 that she and Adrien were expecting their first child. –Rappler.com