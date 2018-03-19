The 'My Perfect You' director says she wants to spend more time with her two children

MANILA, Philippines – My Perfect You director Cathy Garcia-Molina got emotional during a bloggers' conference with her and Gerald Anderson after she was asked about her plans to retire from directing.

The director, who also helmed the movies One More Chance, A Second Chance, and My Ex and Whys, among others, shared that during a discussion with writer Carmi Raymundo, she realized the importance of family.

"She (Carmi) realized that – how's my family doing? And that's what I tried to put into the script. I said that's one thing I only learned in this movie... the family love. Even if you're ready to be happy about everything in life, but there's no one to share [the happiness] with, what is it for?" Garcia-Molina said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"All the more that I thought about retiring because... what is this success for if not for my children? If by giving you good movies, I am not with my children, then I'd rather retire," she added.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's Push website, Garcia-Molina said My Perfect You was supposed to be her last film and that she's planning to retire by 2019. However, she was asked to finish 4 more films, including a Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla movie.

"Nagkataon talaga na dapat last film ko talaga 'yung movie na ito sa bilang, but then may promise ako na movie na gagawin ng Kathniel so I will do that, and then nadagdagan lang," the director was quoted as saying.

(This movie was really supposed to be my last film, but then I promised to do a Kathniel movie so I will do that, and then more films were added.)

Garcia-Molina also said her contract is only until August 2019. She plans to stick to films and will no longer commit to television projects.

At the bloggers' conference, the director appealed for understanding.

"Sana maintindihan 'nyo, ayoko iwanan ito (I hope all of you understand that I really don't want to leave directing). I love telling stories. But in order to make you happy, may dalawa akong anak na napapabayaan (I have two kids that I'm unable to make time for). So I have to give my time to them. Marami naman director diyan na parating (There are many other directors coming in)," she said.

"But that's [why] this movie (My Perfect You) is very important to me. It made me realize all the more what's the more important thing in life – family." – Rappler.com