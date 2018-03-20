This year's batch of finalists includes beauty queens like Queenie Rehman and Joanna Tolledo

MANILA, Philippines – Finalists of the Century Tuna Superbods Ageless 2018 were presented to the media on Friday, March 16, at the Maybank Performing Arts Theatre in Taguig. Several beauty queens made it to this round, including 2012 Miss World Philippines Queenie Rehman, 2017 Miss World America runner-up Maureen Montagne, and 2016 Miss Philippines Earth runner-up Joanna Tolledo.

In an interview with reporters, Queenie said that she has always wanted to go back to competing after winning the crown in 2012.

“It’s been 6 years since, so of course I miss it. I miss being on stage and I miss competing. Because I’m a very competitive person eh. Ever since high school, I was part of the basketball varsity team, so I'm really very athletic,” she shared in a mix of English and Filipino.

“For me, this is the best competition that I can join for my age. Since I already won the Miss World crown, I can’t join any more pageants and I have the crown already. So for me, this is another new venture that I can go into.”

Queenie added that there is less pressure this time around. More than winning, she just wanted to have fun with her fellow Superbods candidates.

“Here it’s all about having fun, enjoying, new friendships, and of course, it’s all about fitness… It’s not really a competition for me but an experience, so I can have fun with my fellow candidates.”

Queenie is currently wrapping up her first film, a horror movie titled Second Coming starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Marvin Agustin.

Another one of the familiar faces in the competition was Christine Balaguer, the deaf candidate who was asked to resign from Binibining Pilipinas in 2015. According to Christine, she wanted to use whatever platform she has to inspire others.

“I want to show them how to be confident. I want to be a role model, to the kids. Show them that disability is not a hindrance,” she shared.

Christine. along with male finalist Ari Simangan, took home the "Darling of the Press" award during the VIP night.

There was said to be over 500 hopefuls for this year’s Superbods, with each of them coming from different backgrounds, and from across the country. They also introduced a new category called, ageless, for older participants aged 38 to 50 years old.

The Superbods Ageless male and female finalists are Albert Adrales, Manny Apilado, Marc Dungo, Rob Geronimo, Grech Go, Johann Ludovica, Manu Reyes, Jerome Salvado, Ari Simangan, Jude Yap, Glenda Bayona, Elisse Camarillo, Anna Cope, Maricel Cruz, Mica Fuentes, Michelle Garcia, Lois Hunter, Angel Jones, Margaret Chua Lao, and Romela Nacar.

The Superbods male and female finalists are Jules Aquino, Angelo Cacciatore, Elcid Camacho, Tony De Oteyza, Denver Hernandez, Farzam Nazirian, Luiji Panoso, Sandro Roman, Tommy Tiangco, Anthony Wahl, Christine Balaguer, Faith Garcia, Weizel Gulfan, Maureen Montagne, Mariah Nilo, Queenie Rehman, Joanna Toledo, Amanda Villanueva, Kim Ross Williams and Bella Ysmael.

Century Tuna Superbods Ageless Finals Night will be on April 12 at the Cove, Okada Manila. The 4 winners will each receive P500,000 in cash; a P250,000 appliance showcase from Indesit, Mabe, and Philips; an editorial campaign contract with Zalora; a training contract with Star Magic; a one-year unlimited elite membership at Gold’s Gym; a May 2018 MEGA magazine supplement feature; P5,000 worth of Vansydical Sportswar, and a special prize from Cove.

A finalist will also take home a brand-new Chevrolet Trax. The winner will be chosen based on the transformation videos of each candidate’s journey to becoming a Superbod. – Rappler.com