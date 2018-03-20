The couple tie the knot in a ceremony at the Supreme Court

Published 1:00 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran noontime show host Joey de Leon married his longtime partner Eileen Macapagal on Monday, March 19, in a simple ceremony at the Supreme Court.

A simple reception followed at the Manila Hotel, with their family and friends. Among the guests were Joey's Eat Bulaga co-hosts, Senate Majority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and Vic Sotto, who attended with their wives, actresses Helen Gamboa and Pauleen Luna-Sotto.

That’s it! Natuloy din! A post shared by Tito Sotto (@helenstito) on Mar 19, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

The guest list also included other Eat Bulaga hosts and celebrities such as Allan K, Ruby Rodriguez, Pia Guanio, Maine Mendoza, Alden Richards, Ryan Agoncillo, and Judy Ann Santos.

Congrats joey and eileen!!! A post shared by Allan K (@allan_klownz) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Mabuhay ang bagong kasal!!! A post shared by Allan K (@allan_klownz) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Joey and Eileen have been together for 35 years. They have 3 children: Jako, Jocas, and Jio. Joey also has two children, Keempee and Cheenee, from a previous marriage to actress Daria Ramirez. – Rappler.com