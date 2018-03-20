Lara and husband Marco Alcaraz are parents already to son Noah

Published 2:36 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman is pregnant with baby number two. The beauty queen and Bagani actress confirmed the news to ABS-CBN in between her duties as Binibining Pilipinas 2018 judge.

“Magiging kuya na si Noah, my son. Hopefully maging okay lahat, maging okay 'yung pregnancy,” Lara said.

(Noah, my son will become an elder brother. Hopefully everything will be okay, the pregnancy will be okay.)

Lara said she's 11 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in October. Her husband, actor Marco Alcaraz, said they are praying that the baby will be healthy.

Lara also said that Noah, their 5-year-old son is looking forward to being a big brother.

"Alam na [ni Noah]. Sobrang excited na siya. Gusto na niya ng baby sister. Sobrang excited na siya. Nagpa-practice na siya maging kuya," she said in a mixed of English and Filipino.

When asked if she will continue to appear in Bagani, Lara said she will continue to work since the schedule is still manageable. She is part of the cast, playing the sister of Liza Soberano's character, Ganda. – Rappler.com