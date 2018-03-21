IN PHOTOS: Coleen Garcia's rose-filled bridal shower
MANILA, Philippines – With just weeks before her wedding to Billy Crawford, F&C Jewelry, which Coleen endorses, threw a mediterranean-themed bridal shower, complete with glorious crown headdresses, on Tuesday March 20.
Some of Coleen's friends from showbiz such as Denise Laurel, Ria Atayde, Mica Javier, and Rona Samson-Tai also came to the party held at Buca Di Beppo in BGC.
"Don't take your God for granted, don't take your husband for granted, and if you're blessed, don't take your children for granted." Wise words heard at @coleen's bridal shower. An intimate and sentimental shower that was a joy to witness. A moment of realizing you knew your friend better than you thought you did. And then there were tears. Haha. Hope you had a blast soon-to-be Mrs. C! #FNCLovesColeen #ThatsAmore
It was during the media press conference for the movie Sin Island that Coleen confirmed she and Billy will be tying the knot sometime in April, but did not specify the date and location of the wedding.
Coleen and Billy recently made headlines when their photos in Ethiopia were critcized, with many saying their photos were culturally insensitive. –Rappler.com