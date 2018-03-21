F&C Jewelry throws their endorser a bejeweled bridal bash

Published 11:47 AM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With just weeks before her wedding to Billy Crawford, F&C Jewelry, which Coleen endorses, threw a mediterranean-themed bridal shower, complete with glorious crown headdresses, on Tuesday March 20.

Some of Coleen's friends from showbiz such as Denise Laurel, Ria Atayde, Mica Javier, and Rona Samson-Tai also came to the party held at Buca Di Beppo in BGC.

It was during the media press conference for the movie Sin Island that Coleen confirmed she and Billy will be tying the knot sometime in April, but did not specify the date and location of the wedding.

Coleen and Billy recently made headlines when their photos in Ethiopia were critcized, with many saying their photos were culturally insensitive. –Rappler.com