Meet the couple's new baby, Kai

Published 1:44 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Richard Gutierrez and his fiancée, actress Sarah Lahbati, welcomed their second son Kai on Wednesday, March 21.

On Instagram, both Richard and Sarah posted photos with the caption: "Kai. March 21, 2018."

Kai. March 21, 2018 A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on Mar 20, 2018 at 9:34pm PDT

The couple, who announced their engagement last year, are already parents to Zion. – Rappler.com