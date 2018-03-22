Organizers say that Hayley, known for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has canceled due to the 'political unrest in the country'

Published 2:58 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Organizers of ComicCon Asia 2018 announced that actress Hayley Atwell, known for her role as Peggy Carter in Agent Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no longer be part of the event.

In a statement posted on the group's Facebook page, Hayley cited the "political unrest in the country" as the reason.

"We wish to inform everyone that Hayley Atwell has decided to cancel her appearance in the 2018 ComicCon Asia due to the perceived 'political unrest in the country.' In a message sent to us, Hayley said that 'she's not comfrotable making the trip at this time.'

"While we maintain that ComicCon Asia remains a safe space for people who are united towards a common goal - we respect the decision of Ms. Atwell and thank her and her team for their time during this whole process."

The organizers also assured that those who bought tickets for Hayley's appearance will be refunded and apologized for the inconvenience it may have caused.

Hayley's cancellation follows that of Stan Lee, who was initially supposed to be part of the program but canceled due to health reasons. – Rappler.com