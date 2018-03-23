What was Vice Ganda's first ever tweet?

Published 4:34 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For most fans, Twitter is the closest we can get to interacting with or knowing what our favorite celebrities are up to, and there are some accounts that we’ve been following for what feels like forever.

Today, the tweets of people like Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis get thousands of likes – but what were their first ever tweets?

Let’s take a walk down memory lane with the 12 most followed personalities on Twitter and see what exactly their first tweets were.

1. Vice Ganda has over 10.6 million followers today. His first tweet was an invitation to his followers to watch the popular noontime show he co-hosts, Showtime.

madlang pipol! party! party! hope you are all watching the pambansang noontime show...showtime! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) September 4, 2010



2. Anne Curtis joined Twitter 9 years ago and she has 10 million followers to date. Her first tweet explains why she was tempted to jump on the Twitter bandwagon.

is wondering why all her friends have suddenly joined Twitter. Curiosity killed the cat... and here I am in Twitter World. — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) March 10, 2009



3. Angel Locsin thanked her friend Dennis Ilagan for getting her to sign up for Twitter.

I'M ON TWITTER NA! :) thanks dennis :) — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) October 15, 2009

4. Kathryn Bernardo first tweeted in 2010, thanking her cousin John May Bernardo.

5. Yeng Constantino’s first tweet was a chill announcement that she had made her first account.

Kakagawa ko langng twitter.. ayos pala toh.. — Yeng Constantino (@YengPLUGGEDin) August 8, 2009

6. Bianca Gonzalez-Intal is known today to be vocal about her views on current events on Twitter, but her first tweet ever congratulated Ashton Kutcher on challenging CNN to a popularity contest on the social media platform.

congratulates ashton for winning over cnn in the big twitter battle! but i's sign up for cnn. :p — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) April 18, 2009

7. Daniel Padilla’s first tweet in 2011 seems to foreshadow his current role as Tristan Toralba who was (spoiler alert!) a human who’s been turned into a vampire.

LIVE FOREVER //_\\ — Daniel Padilla (@imdanielpadilla) July 9, 2011

8. Luis Manzano has Isabelle Daza to thank for bringing him to Twitter.

Forced into twitter by @isabelledaza. Hello to all the twitter people! — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) April 20, 2010

9. Just like Vice, Vhong Navarro’s first tweet greeted Showtime’s audience:

Hello Madlang People! — Vhong Navarro (@VhongX44) January 9, 2012

10. KC Concepcion wasn’t quite sure how Twitter worked back in 2009, but if her over 5 million followers are any indication, she’s definitely got the hang of it now.

is wobbled by the full moon and figuring out how this works!! — KC Concepcion (@itskcconcepcion) June 9, 2009

11. In 2009, Lea Salonga was trying catching up on Heroes… and wondering whether or not Twitter was better than Facebook.

I'm catching up on Heroes... and doing a little paperwork. Hmmm... I wonder if this Twitter thing is better than Facebook. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 16, 2009

12. Zoolander compelled Enrique Gil to send out his first tweet:

watching zoolander ',' — Enrique Gil (@itsenriquegil) August 29, 2010

