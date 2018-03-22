The couple's daughter, Jocas, says she's happy to see her parents wed

Published 4:52 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After their civil wedding at the Supreme Court, it was revealed that Eat Bulaga host Joey de Leon and his now wife Eileen Macapagal married in church, but when and where it actually happened has yet to be revealed.

On Instagram, the couple's daughter, Jocas, said she was very happy to see her parents wed, even if it took them a while to finally tie the knot.

"I am still reeling from the events of the last 19 days: two weddings, 3 weeks total of planning and preparation... one great dream that has taken 35 years to finally come true. I love you mommy and daddy!"

Jocas also shared her bonding moment with her mom, who wore a dress from Rosa Clara.

The couple's son Jako, meanwhile, retweeted a photo his dad posted with the caption: "HHWW (Holding Hands While Wedding)."

The couple have been together for 35 years. Aside from Jocas and Jako, Joey and Eileen have another son, Jio.

Joey has two other children - Keempee and Cheenee from actress Daria Ramirez.– Rappler.com