Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says the decision of the 'Agent Carter' star to cancel her Manila visit is 'her loss'

Published 7:50 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang shrugged off British American actress Hayley Atwell's decision to cancel her visit to the Philippines, even wondering, "Who's she?"

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a message to reporters on Thursday, March 22, said it was to Atwell's disadvantage that she chose to skip the trip.

"Her loss and who's she?" said Roque.

He also disputed Atwell's reason for not pushing through with the visit – "political unrest in the country."

"[It's the] wrong perception because there's none," he said.

Atwell, known for her role as Peggy Carter in Agent Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was supposed to attend ComicCon Asia 2018 to be held from March 24 to 25 in Pasay City.

Event organizers said those who bought tickets for Atwell's appearance will be refunded, and apologized for the inconvenience. – Rappler.com