The actress contradicts the statement of ComicCon Asia organizers that she wasn't coming to Manila due to the 'political unrest in the country'

Published 9:41 AM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter in the show Agent Carter, has clarified that she cannot attend this year's ComicCon Asia in Manila because of a conflict in her schedule.

Hayley, who was supposed to attend the event scheduled from March 24 to 25 in Pasay City, made the clarification after ComicCon Asia announced that the actress ws canceling her visit due to the "political unrest in the country" – an announcement that drew criticism from Malacañang.

Following the reports, Hayley took to her Instagram page to clarify the reason for her non-appearance.

"Dear fans in the Philippines, I’m so sorry to be missing the convention in Manila this weekend. I was looking forward to visiting your beautiful country and meeting you all. Unfortunately, the changes in my work schedule have made it impossible for me to travel so far at this time. You will hear more about these projects soon and I am excited to share them when I can," she wrote.

"I hope to see you at future conventions soon," Hayley added.

She captioned the letter: "My statement. My own words. Thank you to the people who have corrected my translation. I’m now led to believe I should have said ‘magandang (have a beautiful) weekend [mga] kaibigan (friends)' or ‘kita-kits (see you all soon)."

My statement. My own words thank you to the people who have corrected my translation. I’m now lead to believe I should have said ‘magandang weekend mag kaibigan’ or ‘kita-kits’ xxx A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque shrugged off Atwell's initial supposed reason for not coming to the Philippines and berated her, saying, "Her loss and who's she," sparking online tirades from Atwell's local fans.

Another ComicCon Asia guest who has cancelled his participation is Stan Lee, over health reasons. – Rappler.com