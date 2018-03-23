'Hey, Scarlett, this is Uncle Bobby. Happy birthday!' the iKON member says in his Instagram story

Published 10:33 AM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlett Kramer is probably the happiest fan girl right now.

On Thursday, March 22, Bobby of Korean pop (K-pop) group iKON greeted Scarlett a happy birthday on his Instagram story.

"Hey, Scarlett, this is Uncle Bobby. Happy birthday!" the rapper said, tagging Scarlett's mother and actress Chesca Garcia Kramer.

After singing a few lines of 50 Cent's In Da Club, Bobby added: "I don't know if this is appropriate for you, but happy birthday!"

Bobby's fellow iKON member Donghyuk was also in the video.

Scarlett's father and basketball player Doug Kramer earlier posted a video of a crying Scarlett asking Bobby to come to her birthday in November.

"Hello to all our Team Kramer fans. We need your help. Scarlett is celebrating her 7th birthday this coming November. So matagal pa (So that's still a long time from now)," Doug said.

He added: "Kaya lang (But) she's already asking for a birthday present. But she wants Bobby of iKON, the K-pop singer, to perform or sing for her at her birthday. I can't afford you Bobby. Discount? 90%?"

Scarlett thanked Bobby for his message.

In one of Doug's earlier Instagram stories, the Kramer kids were seen dancing to iKON's comeback hit, Love Scenario.

Seven-member group iKON made their debut in 2015 under YG Entertainment, the same agency of K-pop groups Big Bang and 2NE1. – Rappler.com