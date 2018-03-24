Saab and husband Jim lost one of their twins in February

Published 12:03 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Over a month after the loss of one of her twins, Saab Magalona donated 100 bags of her breast milk to the Human Milk Bank on Friday, March 23.

The Cheats vocalist said it was “bittersweet” that her body is producing a surplus of milk, but that she was “happy” to think of the babies who will benefit from her donation.

“Bittersweet that my body seems to be producing enough for twins, but it really maes me happy thinking of the babies that will get stronger because of my ‘liquid gold,’” she tweeted.





I’m so happy I was able to donate 100 bags of breast milk to the Human Milk Bank today. Bittersweet that my body seems to be producing enough for twins, but it really makes me happy thinking of the babies that will get stronger because of my “liquid gold” — Saab (@saabmagalona) March 23, 2018

Saab followed up with a tweet sharing a link to the Human Milk Bank, for other mothers who are willing to donate their excess breast milk.

If you’re willing to give your excess breastmilk, check out https://t.co/p7uBZG7REr to know the nearest donation center! pic.twitter.com/6koT0fkNJw — Saab (@saabmagalona) March 23, 2018

She also responded to tweets from netizens who called her attention to a viral post asking for breast milk donations for a newborn named Phoebe whose mother, Giki Oliveros Cababayan, died after giving birth.

Saab said that she had already seen the post, and will send some of her breast milk to the baby.

Hello, I read abt the sad news yesterday and contacted her friend already. Called up the hospital to confirm and will deliver some bags tomorrow for baby Phoebe! — Saab (@saabmagalona) March 23, 2018

In February, Saab and husband Jim Bacarro lost one of their twins, a baby girl. Saab wrote about the loss in a blog post in March, saying that their baby boy is recovering in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. – Rappler.com