Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Paul McCartney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande, and more take part in the march for gun control

Published 8:07 PM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As hundreds of thousands of students marched in different US states, including Washginton DC and California, on Saturday, March 24 in the March for Our Live protest against gun violence, Hollywood stars also took time from their schedules to rally behind them.

Andra Day performed "Rise Up" at the Washington gathering. Jennifer Hudson, whose mom, brother and nephew were shot back in 2008, also performed.

In New York, former Beatle Paul McCartney showed up at the march and spoke of the December 1980 murder of his bandmate, John Lennon.

"Every week you hear about a new shooting and nothing is done about it," McCartney told Agence France-Presse. "But I think maybe after this something will be done about it."

On the other side of the country, comedian Amy Schumer delivered a passionate plea in front of hundreds of thousands in Los Angeles.

"You are killing children," she said, of the gun lobby. "And they call people like me 'Hollywood liberals' like there's something in it for us.

"Well, what's in it for us is knowing we're doing our part to keep our children alive."

#marchforourlives A post shared by @ amyschumer on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

Demi Lovato performed during the program in Washington DC.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda also took time to be with the students as he appeared before the crowd.

Backstage at the March, with our future pic.twitter.com/fz8616MKY1 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 24, 2018

Miley Cyrus, who was in Washington DC posted a photo of a poster with the words "Never Again."

Jimmy Fallon was also spotted with Miley.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

Ariana Grande also performed.

Actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, were also in attendance and got to spend sometime with the kids who initiated the event.

Other stars such as Charlie Puth and Stranger Things star Milie Bobby Brown also lent support. Charlie performed during the rally in Los Angeles, while Millie Bobby wore a jacket with the names of those who died in the Parkland shooting during her attendance at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Jennifer Lopez, one of the many stars who came out to support the rally, posted a crowd photo.

Kids change everything... #enoughisenough #marchforourlives A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 24, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Lady Gaga also took to Instagram to share some of the photos she took while marching with the kids.

The protest comes after the February 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida which killed 17 people. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler