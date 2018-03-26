FULL LIST: Winners, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The results are in for this year's Nickelodeon Kids's Choice Awards.
Held in California on Saturday, March 24, at the height of the March for Our Lives, kids voted for their favorite artists for Best Movie, Best Actor, and various categories.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle won Favorite Movie, while Dwayne Johnson got the Best Actor for the Movies.
Zendaya was awarded the Best Actress for the Movies for her roles in The Greatest Showman And Spider-Man.
John Cena returned as this year's host.
Favorite Movie
- Beauty and the Beast
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- WINNER: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- The Greatest Showman
- Wonder Woman
Favorite Movie Actor
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
- Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
- Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
- WINNER: Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Cars 3
- WINNER: Coco
- Despicable Me 3
- Ferdinand
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Emoji Movie
- The Lego Batman Movie
MUSIC
Favorite Music Group
- Coldplay
- WINNER: Fifth Harmony
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- The Chainsmokers
- Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
- Bruno Mars
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Luis Fonsi
- Kendrick Lamar
- WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- WINNER: Demi Lovato
- Katy Perry
- P!NK
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
- Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
- I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
- Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
- WINNER: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
- Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Alessia Cara
- WINNER: Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Harry Styles
- Khalid
- Noah Cyrus
Favorite Global Music Star
- Black Coffee (Africa)
- WINNER: BTS (Asia)
- Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
- Maluma (South America)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- The Vamps (UK)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
TELEVISION
Favorite TV Show
- Fuller House
- Henry Danger
- K.C. Undercover
- Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel
- WINNER: Stranger Things
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Flash
- The Thundermans
Favorite Cartoon
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- WINNER SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
Favorite TV Actor
- Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
- WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
- Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
- William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger)
Favorite TV Actress
- Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
- Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)WINNER:
- WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite Video Game
- WINNER Just Dance 2018
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft: Java Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Super Mario Odyssey
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
- Alex Wassabi
- DanTDM
- Dude Perfect
- WINNER Liza Koshy
- Markiplier
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
- Ayo & Teo
- Jack & Jack
- Jacob Sartorius
- Johnny Orlando
- WINNER: JoJo Siwa
- Why Don’t We
– Rappler.com