'Almost broke up too many times...but in the end, I am his home, and he is mine,' Sharon says

Published 2:20 PM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta and husband senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and their children are currently out of the country for a vacation, but Sharon took some time out to share some photos from their trip to Thailand, with an accompanying appreciation post for Kiko.

The couple celebrated their 24 years as boyfriend and girlfriend, and with Sharon saying she was happy to have a "secure, supportive, simple, hardworking, God-fearing, faithful, devoted husband."

"We’ve been through way too much together... Almost broke up too many times... but in the end, I am his home, and he is mine. Too many memories we have made with each other and our children to just throw away," Sharon wrote.

Despite some trials along the way, Sharon also said she was glad none of their fights were over infidelity.

"Even if I want to murder my hubby sometimes, as I’m sure he sometimes wants to kill me too (with kisses. Yuuck! Hahaha!) - I suspect we will always be together. Happy Anniversary to one of the most decent men I know," she added.

In her thank you message back in January during her birthday, Sharon admitted that her marriage to Kiko almost "ended" in 2017. She did not divulge the reason.

The actress and The Voice of the Philippines coach shut down rumors that Kiko had a love child in the past and a relationship with senator Risa Hontiveros.

Sharon was recently seen having dinner with President Rodrigo Duterte and his assistant Bong Go, to which Kiko said was not a big deal. –Rappler.com