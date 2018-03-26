Loisa beats Joshua Garcia, Iñigo Pascual, and Gabbi Garcia for the award

Published 2:22 PM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Young actress Loisa Andalio was chosen as this year's "Favorite Pinoy Newbie" in the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Other nominees included Loisa's The Good Son co-star Joshua Garcia, singer Iñigo Pascual, and GMA 7 actress Gabbi Garcia. (READ: Meet the 4 PH nominees in Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018)

"Thank you guys for voting for me, thank you for all the effort and love and support. Mahal na mahal ko po kayo (I love you all very much).... This is all for you," Loisa said during the airing of the awards before she got slimed.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Loisa again thanked fans and added: "Ito 'yung first award na nakuha ko, international pa, naks! Sa totoo lang, 'di ko talaga ito ine-expect. Worth it lahat ng puyat at pagboto 'nyo sa akin! ....Kung wala kayo, wala sakin 'to ngayon at wala ako dito."

(This is my first award, and an international one at that! Honestly, I really didn't expect this. All the sleepless nights and your efforts to vote for me are worth it! ....Without all of you, I wouldn't have this award and I wouldn't be where I am right now.)

Loisa joins the likes of Maine Mendoza and Nadine Lustre, who have won the award in the past years.

She is currently part of the teleserye The Good Son. – Rappler.com