Loisa Andalio wins 'Favorite Pinoy Newbie' in Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Young actress Loisa Andalio was chosen as this year's "Favorite Pinoy Newbie" in the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Other nominees included Loisa's The Good Son co-star Joshua Garcia, singer Iñigo Pascual, and GMA 7 actress Gabbi Garcia. (READ: Meet the 4 PH nominees in Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018)
"Thank you guys for voting for me, thank you for all the effort and love and support. Mahal na mahal ko po kayo (I love you all very much).... This is all for you," Loisa said during the airing of the awards before she got slimed.
Maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumoto sa akin sa mga sumusuporta, sa lahat ng nag effort at talagang ginalingan ang pagboto grabe maraming salamat! Ito yung first award na nakuha ko... international pa.....naks! Sa totoo lang di ko talaga ito ineexpect, worth it lahat ng puyat at pag boto niyo sa akin! Para ito sainyo, ipagpatuloy niyo lang pagiging strong at mabuti niyo, mahal na mahal ko kayong lagat! Kung wala kayo, wala sakin to ngayon at wala ako dito. #KCA #FavPinoyNewbieLoisa
In a follow-up post on Instagram, Loisa again thanked fans and added: "Ito 'yung first award na nakuha ko, international pa, naks! Sa totoo lang, 'di ko talaga ito ine-expect. Worth it lahat ng puyat at pagboto 'nyo sa akin! ....Kung wala kayo, wala sakin 'to ngayon at wala ako dito."
(This is my first award, and an international one at that! Honestly, I really didn't expect this. All the sleepless nights and your efforts to vote for me are worth it! ....Without all of you, I wouldn't have this award and I wouldn't be where I am right now.)
Loisa joins the likes of Maine Mendoza and Nadine Lustre, who have won the award in the past years.
She is currently part of the teleserye The Good Son. – Rappler.com