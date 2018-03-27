His management TOP Media says Min-woo died due to cardiac arrest

Published 10:50 AM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Seo Min-woo of the Korean pop (K-pop) group 100% died on Sunday, March 25, due to cardiac arrrest. He was 33 years old.

TOP Media, Min-woo's management, confirmed the news on Monday, March 26.

In a statement translated by the website Soompi, they said: "Our artist 100% Min-woo left our side on March 25. He was found without a pulse at his home in Gangnam. 911 first responders arrived but he was declared dead.

"His family, 100% members, TOP Media colleague artists, and staff members are all grief-stricken and mourning due to the unexpected sad news. As the oldest member of his team, Min-woo lead his members and truly loved fans as he was warm-hearted. Because everyone who knows Min-woo is aware of his kindheartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater."

The statement also said that Min-woo's funeral will be done quietly as requested by the family.

100% made their debut in 2012. The group released their song "So For You" in February. –Rappler.com