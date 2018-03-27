Kris joins the management company that handles fellow celebrities Sam Milby, Julia Montes, and KZ Tandingan

Published 11:23 AM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has signed with Cornestone Entertainment Incorporated, the talent management behind the careers of Julia Montes, KZ Tandingan, Sam Milby, Claudia Barretto, and other celebrities.

Kris confirmed this on her Instagram on Sunday, March 25. She will be co-managed by Cornerstone and her Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP) managing director Nicko Falcis.

"This is an official THANK YOU - before all of you take off for your Holy Week vacations... my KCAP managing director [Nicko F] will now be co-managing me w/ [Erikson Raymund] & [Cornerstone]... We needed help as our workload began to grow at a hard to believe pace & because this year I’m committed to my [iflix] original production as well as two more movies we are all deciding on which to prioritize. I had a very good relationship w/ the Cornerstone artists while hosting Kris Tv, and [Nicko F] & I felt that as I return to acting, I will benefit most from the guidance and ALAGA of Erickson & Jeff. I’m very grateful that they are gamely taking on the challenge of trying to create a feasible shooting schedule for me because there are already so many digital & endorsement commitments. Here’s to a fruitful & exciting partnership!"

In a statement on Instagram, Cornerstone said it welcomes Kris to the family.

"Cornerstone is proud to announce our newest artist.... One of the most exciting and enduring personalities in the history of Philippine Entertainment .... A true Queen and Icon... [Kris Aquino]. We are truly honored to have her in our growing family and we are looking forward to great years ahead," it said.

Since leaving ABS-CBN, Kris has been busy with her online projects. She is set to appear in the movie version of Crazy Rich Asians and is also developing her makeup line for Ever Bilena. – Rappler.com