The 'Bad at Love' singer will be having a one-night show in August

Published 12:06 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Halsey is taking her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour worldwide, and Manila is one of her stops.

The electropop artist announced her world tour dates on her Facebook page, with her Philippine show scheduled for August 10. According to the HFK tour's official website, the show will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Halsey will also be heading for other Asian cities, including Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, and Bali. For the Asian leg of her tour, she will be accompanied by Indonesian R&B star Niki.

Other artists guesting on Halsey's world tour include Kehlani, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, Jessi Reyez, Alma, and Raye.

No ticket details for the Manila show have been revealed yet, though links to ticket vendors are posted on the tour's official website. – Rappler.com