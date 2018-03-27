Sarah and Matteo do a duet during the party

Published 6:05 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – They try to keep their relationship out of the public eye but on Monday, March 26, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli were seen performing together during Matteo's birthday bash.

The party was held at Da Gianni, a restaurant owned by Matteo's family.

Among those spotted at the party were Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico, Vicki Belo, and Hayden Kho.

Ito talaga yun #Ashmatt A post shared by I N A (@inaagabe) on Mar 26, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

In 2014, Sarah confirmed that she and Matteo are in a relationship. The two have since kept their relationship low-profile. – Rappler.com