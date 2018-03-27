Bert Nievera dies at the age of 81

Published 11:35 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bert Nievera, the father of singer Martin Nievera, has died at the age of 81.

Martin confirmed the news with the caption on Instagra : "#RobertinParadise I can’t believe you’re gone. Life will never be the same again."

Martin's ex-wife Pops Fernandez also posted a tribute to her former father-in-law.

"To Daddy Bert Nievera.. my second dad... may you rest in peace... so saddened to hear this news... thank you for all the beautiful memories...condolences to the Nievera family."

Robin, one of the sons of Martin and Pops posted: "To the one that started it all. The one the keeps singing even though he "forgot the stupid words." Thank you for the memories, Lolo. I love you and I will miss you."

According to a report from Pep, Martin and his sister were able to catch their father before he died. It was reported that Bert died due to multi-organ failure.

Bert Nievera was a popular singer in '60's. He also released a few albums in the Philippines before migrating to the US. – Rappler.com