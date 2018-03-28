The model-blogger pens a blog entry about her short-lived marriage to Gab, saying that she can now call him a friend despite their separation

Published 4:50 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tricia Centenera would have celebrated her 3rd wedding anniversary with Gab Valenciano on March 27, but instead the model and blogger opened up in a blog post about their marriage, which ended in September 2016.

In the blog post, titled "Ok let's talk about it," Tricia defended her ex-husband from his detractors, saying that while he "broke" her, he is "trying his best to be the best version of himself so please let him try."

Tricia said that she feels like she can call Gab a friend now, and even saw him on the eve of what would have been their anniversary.

"Yes, this man broke me, however I didn't let it ruin me forever. Through sincere prayer, petition, and forgiveness, I can now call him a friend. Even though the expectation is that as his ex-wife I should hate him, I honestly don't," she wrote.

Tricia also said Gab is happy for her and her new beau: "He's respectful that I'm in a relationship with a man I love wholeheartedly and he's sincerely happy for us. He asks [for] love and healing advice and is trying for himself."

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Gab posted an apology to "everyone I may have hurt with my inability to value certain friendships and relationships." His post was reuploaded by his mother Angeli Pangilinan on her own Instagram.

Without directly referencing Tricia or his marriage, Gab said, "I haven't been my true self for awhile, and because of that, I demolished beautiful bridges."

"I strayed away from my family, my passions, my friends, and even our Almighty God. I am deeply ashamed. I was not raised this way. I am truly sorry," Gab said.

He went on to thank his family and friends, saying: "There is so much to be thankful for and I will never, ever take that for granted ever again. I will be better. I promise."

Gab and Tricia got married in a civil ceremony in the United States in October 2014, and had two wedding ceremonies in the Philippines in March 2015. The couple first sparked separation rumors after Tricia posted a series of tweets implying that she had been cheated on. She later said that Gab "confessed" and apologized. – Rappler.com