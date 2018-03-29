James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams pose for 'Entertainment Weekly,' 20 years after the show aired

Published 12:25 PM, March 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been 20 years since TV viewers fell in love with Dawson, Pacey, Joey, and Jen in Dawson's Creek. To commemorate the show's 20th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly got the whole gang together for a mini-reunion to celebrate.

"It’s the #DawsonsCreek reunion you’ve been waiting for! We brought the cast of the landmark show back together for its 20th anniversary to reminisce about Capeside, talk reboot chances, and more," the magazine wrote.

Each of the main cast – James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Busy Philipps – also have their own solo covers.

Of his solo cover, James wrote: "#funfact My hair is actually a #unicorn mane weave that will magically fly me to safety in the event of an invasion by evil gnomes."



In an interview during the shoot, the cast talked about how they got their roles.

"I remember loving the script. I remember thinking everybody was amazing, all the actors were perfectly cast and thinking, 'wow this is great.' But I think it would have been weird to have any expectations it was going to blow up in the way it did," James said.

Kevin Williamson, creator of the show said: "I want people to look back at Dawson's Creek and think of it the way the opening credit sequence existed: a nostalgic montage of memories."

As to whether a reboot of the show could happen, James said: "It would have to be a reinvention of sorts.”

Katie Holmes added: “What I love about this show is that it existed at a time pre-social media, pre-internet, and it was nostalgic when we were shooting it. So I really like it where it is, to be honest.”

The show is currently streaming on Hulu. – Rappler.com