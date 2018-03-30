The actresses are among those rescued from a boat which capsized on the way back to Mararison Island

Published 4:08 PM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actresses Bianca Manalo and Ehra Madrigal are now safe after the boat they were riding in Antique capsized on Thursday, March 29.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Antique mayor Jonathan Tan said that he was with the two actresses and 7 other companions when the boat they rode on was hit by strong waves on the way to Mararison Island.

Tan said that he and one of his companions swam to seek help and save the others.

"Napakabilis lang ng pangyayari, 10 to 15 seconds, tumaob na kami. Nag-panic na ang lahat. I had to do something. Kung hindi ko gagawin yun, malulunod kaming lahat," he said.

(Everything went so fast, 10 to 15 seconds and we all fell from the boat. Everyone was panicking.I had to do something. If I did not do that, all of us will drown.)

In a separate report, Bennie Dable, 50 years old and a cousin of Tan, died in the accident. Jesus Aguirre Dioso, public relations officer of Pandan confirmed that Madrigal and Manalo were among those rescued.

"Yes, Bianca Manalo, and Ehra Madrigal and her husband are friends with the mayor," Dioso said.

The survivors were immediately given medical treatment and are currently recuperating from the incident. –Rappler.com