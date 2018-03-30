Our favorite celebs take time off in places near and far this Holy Week 2018

Published 8:07 PM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week is always a time when everyone gets to take a pause from their busy schedules. Our favorite celebrities took the opportunity to spend time with family and friends in and outside of the country.

As always, many opted to travel abroad, but a few decided to hang back here in the Philippines.

Actress Angel Locsin and boyfriend Neil Arce are in Sagada with friends.

Always better together #SagadanSaSagada A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

☺️ #SagadanSaSagada A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Mar 30, 2018 at 2:17am PDT

Anne Curtis and her sister, Jasmine, visited her mom in Australia.

Bea Alonzo was one of the many stars who flew to Japan.

Turista #btravels A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

Gerald Anderson went to Greece and France.

Glaiza de Castro spent her vacation in a posh hotel with friends Angelica Panganiban and Ketchup Eusebio.

Back to basics A post shared by Glaiza De Castro (@glaizaredux) on Mar 29, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

Hastag soupitel A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap) on Mar 29, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, and daughter Zia went to Europe as well.

#aroundZworld A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on Mar 27, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim jetted off to Korea. So did Max Collins and Pancho Magno.

A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Mar 29, 2018 at 5:13am PDT

Gong Gung Yoo 잡채 A post shared by Xian Lim (@xianlimm) on Mar 29, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

Lets get lost #soulsearchinginseoul #capturetherealyou A post shared by Max Collins (@maxcollinsofficial) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

Vice Ganda took a break at an undisclosed beach.

Richard Gomez and his family also jetted off to Europe and landed in Spain.

Ogie Alcasid, wife Regine Vielasquez, and son Nate went to Balesin for the long break.

#dagatdagatan #natesionary A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Mar 29, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, and daughter Tali are in Cebu with other members of the Sotto family.

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford, meanwhile, decided to stay in Manila.

–Rappler.com