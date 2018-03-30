IN PHOTOS: Where are the stars vacationing this Holy Week?
MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week is always a time when everyone gets to take a pause from their busy schedules. Our favorite celebrities took the opportunity to spend time with family and friends in and outside of the country.
As always, many opted to travel abroad, but a few decided to hang back here in the Philippines.
Actress Angel Locsin and boyfriend Neil Arce are in Sagada with friends.
Anne Curtis and her sister, Jasmine, visited her mom in Australia.
Bea Alonzo was one of the many stars who flew to Japan.
Gerald Anderson went to Greece and France.
Glaiza de Castro spent her vacation in a posh hotel with friends Angelica Panganiban and Ketchup Eusebio.
Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, and daughter Zia went to Europe as well.
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim jetted off to Korea. So did Max Collins and Pancho Magno.
Vice Ganda took a break at an undisclosed beach.
Richard Gomez and his family also jetted off to Europe and landed in Spain.
Ogie Alcasid, wife Regine Vielasquez, and son Nate went to Balesin for the long break.
Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, and daughter Tali are in Cebu with other members of the Sotto family.
Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford, meanwhile, decided to stay in Manila.
Staying in Manila for Holy Week! A lot of places in the country will be closing early for the holidays, but you can still shop in @solaireresort ‘til 12mn even during the break ❤️ My handsome date and I also had the pleasure of watching #TheLionKingMusical last night and it was nothing short of AMAZING!!!! The costumes were insane, and the entire production was just jaw-dropping. I have a lot of favorite Disney songs, but #TheLionKing definitely has my favorite soundtrack ‘cause every song is nice and memorable. Last night, Rafiki was my favorite character! I seriously recommend that you guys watch it, as it’s something that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Can’t put it into words!
–Rappler.com