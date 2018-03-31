The Cheats vocalist shares a photo of her baby boy with a caption revealing his name

Published 8:41 PM, March 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been a difficult and bittersweet journey for Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro, but the musician couple will soon be able to bring their son home.

On Saturday, March 31, Saab shared a photo of their baby boy on social media with the caption, "Pancho Gerardo: coming home soon."

The baby has been recovering from surgery in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. His twin sister did not make it.

In an earlier post, Saab shared a photo of her daughter's tombstone, revealing the baby's name: Luna Isabel.

"Oh, my love, we'll keep on dreaming," Saab wrote in the caption.

The Cheats vocalist wrote about the loss of their daughter in a March 6 blog post. While she did not go into details, she said that she herself had been in and out of the ICU, and that her son was in critical condition.

"I am still alive, I have a strong and loving husband, and God has shown us so many miracles through our little boy," she wrote.

Since then, Saab has been donating her excess milk to the Human Milk Bank, saying that helping others helps her heal.

The twins were Jim and Saab's first pregnancy since they got married in 2015. – Rappler.com