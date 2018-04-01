Cole is coming to Manila as part of his endorsement for retail brand Bench

Published 3:30 PM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cole Sprouse, known for his role as Jughead Jones on Riverdale, is visiting Manila on April 20.

The news was confirmed by clothing giant Bench on its social media accounts. Cole is one of the international endorsers of the brand.

"Here it is! Cole Sprouse is coming to Manila, and this is your chance to meet him," Bench said.

Cole will be at SM Megamall at 3 pm and the Glorietta Activity Center at 5 pm, both on April 20.





For a chance to meet Cole, fans should buy P1,500 worth of regular items from participating Bench stores at Glorietta 2, TriNoma, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, and Bonifacio High Street.

As stated in the mechanics, a customer will have to draw from a fishbowl after receiving a stamp. If the customer gets a paper with a star, he or she can meet and greet Cole at either SM Megamall or the Glorietta Activity Center.

Cole is the latest international Bench endorser to visit the Philippines. Back in January, Brooklyn Beckham, son of international football star David Beckham and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, visited the country. (IN PHOTOS: Local celebs say hello to Brooklyn Beckham)

Before he was one-half of our favorite Bughead couple (Betty and Jughead), Cole was a child actor, starring alongside his twin brother Dylan in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005).

Riverdale season 2 is currently showing on Netflix. – Rappler.com