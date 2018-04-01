Liza Soberano throws a surprise party for her on-screen partner in Batangas

Published 9:26 PM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Enrique Gil celebrated his 26th birthday over the Holy Week and as a treat, his on-screen partner Liza Soberano helped prepare a Jamaican-themed birthday party for him, held in Anilao, Batangas.

Photographer Bryan Venancio shared some photos of the birthday party on his Instagram account.

@lizasoberano was definitely very hands on with the preparations for Enrique's surprise birthday bash. Talk about #wifematerial . Photo: @bryanvenanciophoto Video: @wishingwellph Coordination: Shai Masangkay Event Styling: @michaelruizeventstyling Host: @tonibilaro Lights and Sounds: @jsminasoundsystem Catering: @bizucateringstudio Cake: @honeyglazecakes Mobile Bar: Wild and Fresh . . . #jamaiquenparty #lizquen A post shared by BRYAN VENANCIO (@bryanvenanciophoto) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

Event videographer Wishing Well also released a video of the party.

Happy Birthday @enriquegil17 and congratulations @lizasoberano for the very successful surprise reggae party for your love. Thank you for having us! . . Official Photographer: @bryanvenanciophoto . . #jamaiQUENparty A post shared by BRYAN VENANCIO (@bryanvenanciophoto) on Mar 31, 2018 at 4:04am PDT

More pics from@#jamaiquenparty A post shared by Yumyaco (@yumyaco) on Mar 31, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

Eric Tai and wife Rona Tai were among those who came to the party.

Time to party on up brother! This one’s for you! @enriquegil17 GG @lizasoberano @rownita #JamaiQUENParty #LizQuen #Bagani #CoupleGoals #TeamEricRona A post shared by Eric Eruption Tai (@eruption23) on Mar 31, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

Before Enrique's birthday, Liza posted a sweet message for her rumored beau.

"Happy birthday to my monkey. I thank God everyday that our paths met. I wish you remain God-fearing, family-oriented, and that your smile never fades no matter what obstacles may come up against you. Know that you are loved by your fans, your friends, your family, and me! Teehee."

Happy Birthday to my monkey I thank God everyday that our paths met. I wish you remain God fearing, family oriented, and that your smile never fades no matter what obstacles may come up against you. Know that you are loved by your fans, your friends, your family and me! Teehee A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

The two are currently part of the primetime fantaserye Bagani. – Rappler.com