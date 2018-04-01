WATCH: Enrique Gil's Jamaican-themed birthday party
MANILA, Philippines – Enrique Gil celebrated his 26th birthday over the Holy Week and as a treat, his on-screen partner Liza Soberano helped prepare a Jamaican-themed birthday party for him, held in Anilao, Batangas.
Photographer Bryan Venancio shared some photos of the birthday party on his Instagram account.
@lizasoberano was definitely very hands on with the preparations for Enrique's surprise birthday bash. Talk about #wifematerial . Photo: @bryanvenanciophoto Video: @wishingwellph Coordination: Shai Masangkay Event Styling: @michaelruizeventstyling Host: @tonibilaro Lights and Sounds: @jsminasoundsystem Catering: @bizucateringstudio Cake: @honeyglazecakes Mobile Bar: Wild and Fresh . . . #jamaiquenparty #lizquen
Event videographer Wishing Well also released a video of the party.
Eric Tai and wife Rona Tai were among those who came to the party.
Before Enrique's birthday, Liza posted a sweet message for her rumored beau.
"Happy birthday to my monkey. I thank God everyday that our paths met. I wish you remain God-fearing, family-oriented, and that your smile never fades no matter what obstacles may come up against you. Know that you are loved by your fans, your friends, your family, and me! Teehee."
The two are currently part of the primetime fantaserye Bagani. – Rappler.com