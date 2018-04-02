Sancho proposes to Shanna in Singapore

Published 10:42 AM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sancho Vito delas Alas, son of comedian Ai-Ai delas Alas, is now engaged to his girlfriend, model Shana Retuya.

Sancho proposed to Shanna in Singapore.

Ai-Ai confirmed the good news via an Instagram post on Sunday, April 1.

"Congrats baby boy and nene [Sancho Vito] [Shanna Retuya] .. may the good LORD shower you with more more blessings and children to come," she said.

Sancho and Shanna also shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

"From this day forward, you should not walk alone. My Heart will be your shelter and my arms will be your home.” I love you Shaning!" wrote Sancho.

Shanna posted: "Feeling ecstatic just imagining I’m spending the rest of my life with my soulmate. I love you Sancho Vito."

Sancho is part of the FPJ's Ang Probinsyano cast. –Rappler.com