Ellen's friends throw her a spa-themed party

Published 9:32 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ellen Adarna celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, April 2 with a spa-themed party in her hometown of Cebu.

One of her close friends, Doreen Ting helped organized the party for her at the Afternoon Tea Spa in Cebu. "Your wish is my command, besh," Doreen wrote in an Instagram post.

Our birthday girl @emg.a #sparteellen A post shared by Doreen Ting (@doreenting) on Apr 1, 2018 at 11:29pm PDT

Ellen is currently on showbiz leave following speculation that she and actor John Lloyd Cruz are expecting a baby.

They have yet to confirm the news despite a post showing Ellen's apparent growing tummy. –Rappler.com