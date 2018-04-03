'My goal is to inspire more people through stories of others,' the television and movie star says of her latest project

Published 8:30 AM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – She was first known for her Dubsmash hits, her wacky antics, and later on, a strikingly honest open letter to her fans.

But for her latest project, television sensation Maine Mendoza gets gritty and real as she tells the story of the Filipino through "Humans of Barangay."

"Every person has their own story to tell. That includes times of adversity that is filled with lessons, motivation and inspiration," Maine said in a tweet on her official Twitter account.

The 23-year-old said she considers herself "fortunate" because through Eat Bulaga's "Juan For All" segment, she got to go around the country's different barangays (villages).

"I would like to take this chance to collect some stories from people I come across to every single day. Since I get to meet people in different walks of life, I was deeply inspired by how they manage to survive and be thankful even with the smallest things that they have," she added.

The project draws inspiration from "Humans of New York," a popular Facebook page run by Brandon Stanton. "My goal is to inspire more people through stories of others," Maine added.

Her first few posts featured a mix of her Eat Bulaga co-stars and other people talking about a variety of topics – from dealing with homophobia and the aggression of youth, to the unexpected pains of being a comedian.

What do you think of Maine's latest project? – Rappler.com