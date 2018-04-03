'Love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,' they say in a joint statement

Published 9:59 AM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After almost a decade of marriage, actor Channing Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum said they are separating.

The two, in a joint statement to People Magazine on April 2 , said they have "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna," they said in a statement.

Speculations about the possible divorce of the couple first circulated in November 2017, when Jenna attended the American Music Awards alone, but Channing dismissed the rumors back then.

The two are parents to Everly, who is turning 5 in May, according to the same People report.

They met while shooting the 2006 movie Step Up and got married in 2009. – Rappler.com