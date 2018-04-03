Jewel and husband Alister Kurzer are set to become parents later this year

Published 1:37 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former ABS-CBN actress Jewel Mische announced she and husband Alister Kurzer are expecting their first child.

Jewel confirmed the news on Monday, April 2, on Instagram.

"Been the hardest secret to keep!" she said, adding the hashtag #forreal.

Her Instagram photo also showed the words "ETA 6mo," meaning Jewel is 6 months away from giving birth.

Jewel is currently based in Michigan. She started her showbiz career in the Philippines as part of GMA 7's Starstruck, before moving to ABS-CBN.

Some of her ABS-CBN shows included Maria la del Barrio, Precious Hearts Presents: Paraiso, and 100 Days to Heaven. – Rappler.com